Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $198.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million.

DGICA stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.29. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGICA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

