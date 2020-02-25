Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Buys $31,720.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. 3,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,569. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

