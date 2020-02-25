DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Head to Head Comparison

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DouYu International and Internap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57 Internap 0 0 4 0 3.00

DouYu International presently has a consensus target price of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 19.30%. Internap has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 788.89%. Given Internap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Internap is more favorable than DouYu International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Internap shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Internap shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and Internap’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $544.52 million 4.71 -$130.57 million N/A N/A Internap $317.37 million 0.08 -$62.50 million ($3.01) -0.30

Internap has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DouYu International.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Internap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International N/A N/A N/A Internap -27.36% N/A -11.02%

Summary

Internap beats DouYu International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith. The company was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

