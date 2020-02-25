Dragon Coins (DRG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98,188.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $42.74 million and $98,188.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 62.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.13 or 0.02546483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00211620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00129009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

