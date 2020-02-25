DubaiCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $375.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $292,659.00 and approximately $375.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000749 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00024250 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013401 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000937 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 74.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00021217 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006153 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.