Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Lifted by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.31.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

