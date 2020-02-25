DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXPE. ValuEngine upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 129,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 479.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXPE opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $576.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.63.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

