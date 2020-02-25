Dynamic (DYN) Price Reaches $0.0552 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $822,589.00 and $4,985.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,598.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.80 or 0.02717362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.99 or 0.03855081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00778062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.10 or 0.00834563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00095639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009851 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028358 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00616476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,895,207 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.