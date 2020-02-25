e-Gulden Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $51.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00742767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007349 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,940,053 coins and its circulating supply is 17,117,662 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.