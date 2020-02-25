East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. 63,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,183. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $56.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EWBC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

