Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 2.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Ecolab by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $2,590,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,856 shares of company stock worth $36,521,858. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.77.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $202.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.