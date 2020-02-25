EDC Blockchain One Day Volume Reaches $160,574.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Bit-Z, DigiFinex and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $10.43 million and $160,574.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00043389 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00067194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,360.15 or 1.00060967 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00058703 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000706 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000582 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001226 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, P2PB2B, DDEX, Bit-Z and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.