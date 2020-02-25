Edge Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. Edge has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $20,436.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edge has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edge token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, FCoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00493211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.71 or 0.06505446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00060318 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,121 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, FCoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

