ELA Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $660,057.00 (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $660,057.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.21 or 0.02741615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00217647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00131548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.