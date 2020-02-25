Electra (ECA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Electra has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $3,666.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Novaexchange. In the last week, Electra has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,523,960,454 coins and its circulating supply is 28,656,803,901 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, CoinBene and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.