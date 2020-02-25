Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Elevate Credit worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 158,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 82,689 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 29.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 141,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $53,863.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 346,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,923 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.25. Elevate Credit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens cut shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

