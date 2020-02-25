Elizabeth Crain Sells 14,734 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $541,032.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,633.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MC opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Moelis & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.08%.

MC has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 570.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 206,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

