Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,450 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.5% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 9.5% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $298.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,309.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.23 and a 200-day moving average of $260.58. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

