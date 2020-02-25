Elrond (ERD) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.62 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Elrond has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Binance, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Elrond has a market capitalization of $15.15 million and $3.62 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.73 or 0.02534775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00211913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00127886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

