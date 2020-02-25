Elysian Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Elysian has traded 59.4% lower against the US dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $49,698.00 and $1.74 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.02754629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00217850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00132678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

