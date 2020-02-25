Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMA shares. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Emera alerts:

TSE EMA opened at C$60.21 on Tuesday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$46.03 and a 52-week high of C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$58.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.59.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.