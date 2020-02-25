Emx Royalty Corp (CVE:EMX) Director Acquires C$12,621.00 in Stock

Emx Royalty Corp (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$12,621.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,412,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,349,551.79.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, David M. Cole bought 20,000 shares of Emx Royalty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.87 per share, with a total value of C$37,488.00.

Shares of EMX traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 55,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,508. Emx Royalty Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$1.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.01. The firm has a market cap of $212.64 million and a P/E ratio of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31.

Emx Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

