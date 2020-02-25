Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 102,787 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,772,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,918 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $16,673,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 995,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 435,467 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $9,410,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 499,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 314,011 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

ENBL opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.3305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.33%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.69%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

