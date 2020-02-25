Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) released its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 28.01%.

NYSE:EXK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 37,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,885. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $286.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. GMP Securities cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.