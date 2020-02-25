Endor Protocol Market Cap Hits $4.80 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, Hotbit and IDEX. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $1.23 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,103,132,507 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, Kucoin, Hotbit, Upbit, Bilaxy, Bittrex, IDEX, Coinsuper, Coinall and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

