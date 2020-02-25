Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at CIBC

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 96.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of TSE:EFX traded down C$0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 461,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.71. The stock has a market cap of $758.11 million and a PE ratio of 4.17. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$7.10 and a 1-year high of C$20.38.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.