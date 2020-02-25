Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Engie from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Engie stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Engie has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

