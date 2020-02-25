EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. EnPro Industries updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.82-3.14 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.82-3.14 EPS.

NYSE NPO traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 172,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,549. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

NPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.