Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) is Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Enstar Group comprises about 4.8% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.38% of Enstar Group worth $16,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enstar Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,743,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,664,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 85,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,702,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enstar Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

ESGR traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,068. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $158.72 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.85 and its 200-day moving average is $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

