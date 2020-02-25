Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Boosted by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 6.5% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $40,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,619,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,760,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after buying an additional 834,527 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,855,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,034,000 after buying an additional 666,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $547,688,000 after buying an additional 537,940 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500,496 shares of company stock worth $39,454,133. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

