EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,285 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 255,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 151,308 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 44,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.