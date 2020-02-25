Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million.

Shares of EPZM opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90.

Get Epizyme alerts:

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $73,909.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,549 shares of company stock worth $297,231 over the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPZM. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.