EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of EPR Properties worth $50,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EPR Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

