Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eldorado Gold Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$14.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

