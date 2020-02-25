Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 25th (BESIY, CIZN, DGICA, FBM, FNLC, KBAL, MANT, MRNA, MX, NDGPY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 25th:

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

