Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 25th (LZB, SBPH, SEAC, SEDG, SGH, SIC, SLRC, SNP, SP, SSW)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 25th:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $159.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sinopec is among the largest integrated energy players in China, with significant presence in upstream and downstream businesses. Further, the company has made major progress in identifying economically-viable oil & gas reserves. A huge scale of prospective new reserves was discovered in a number of prolific oil & gas resources like Sichuan Basin & Jiyang Depression. Notably, Sinopec’s natural gas business has immense potential for growth over the coming years as China intends to move from coal to natural gas. However, the disruption in China’s economy owing to the outbreak of coronavirus will continue to hurt the firm’s refining business. With declining demand for chemical products, the firm’s chemicals operations are expected to take a hit. Moreover, the stock has underperformed its industry in the past year. “

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seaspan owns containerships and charters them pursuant to long-term fixed-rate charters. “

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating. Tudor Pickering currently has $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00.

