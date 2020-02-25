Espers (ESP) Price Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Espers has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. Espers has a total market capitalization of $395,263.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00984858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00042368 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00023057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00203438 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004063 BTC.

About Espers

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

