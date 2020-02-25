Essentia (ESS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $480,583.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Ethfinex and Hotbit. Essentia has a total market cap of $480,583.00 and $47,344.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Essentia

Essentia is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

