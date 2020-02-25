ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

