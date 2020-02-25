Eumundi Group Ltd. Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EBG)

Eumundi Group Ltd. (ASX:EBG) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. Eumundi Group has a 12 month low of A$0.86 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of A$1.05 ($0.74).

Eumundi Group Company Profile

Eumundi Group Limited engages in hotel management and retail property investment businesses in Australia. The company's Hotel Operations segment sells packaged alcoholic beverages through its retail outlets; sells food and alcoholic beverages on premise through bars and restaurants; and operates licensed gaming venues.

