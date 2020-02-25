EUNO (EUNO) Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. EUNO has a market cap of $205,321.00 and approximately $10,933.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EUNO has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004595 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001089 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000373 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 35,279,507 coins and its circulating supply is 32,314,801 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

