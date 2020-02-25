Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.00-2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $501-508 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.8 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evertec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 510,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,405. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. Evertec has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $37.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

