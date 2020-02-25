Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $501-508 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.81 million.Evertec also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Evertec stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.73. Evertec has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

