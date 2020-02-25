Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) versus ZIX (NYSE:ZIXI) Head to Head Analysis

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIX and Evertec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $173.43 million 2.91 -$14.65 million $0.15 60.30 Evertec $453.87 million 5.07 $86.27 million $1.70 18.84

Evertec has higher revenue and earnings than ZIX. Evertec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ZIX has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evertec has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ZIX and Evertec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 0 4 0 3.00 Evertec 0 0 1 0 3.00

ZIX currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.14%. Evertec has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.43%. Given ZIX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZIX is more favorable than Evertec.

Profitability

This table compares ZIX and Evertec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -8.44% 47.60% 5.58% Evertec 20.62% 58.35% 13.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of ZIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Evertec shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Evertec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evertec beats ZIX on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery. It also provides ZixOne, a mobile email app, which offers mobile access to corporate email and does not allow data to be persistently stored on employee's device. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

