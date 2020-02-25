Everus (EVR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $409.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Everus has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can now be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $7.50 and $51.55. Everus has a market cap of $18.86 million and $409.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00481900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.10 or 0.06383661 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00060649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026482 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

EVR is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,382 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $5.60, $13.77, $51.55, $24.68, $18.94, $33.94, $32.15, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.