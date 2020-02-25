EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,759 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 23.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,784,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $367,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $9.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,381,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,306. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -118.54 and a beta of 1.36.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.