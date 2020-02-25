ExclusiveCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $327,603.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $327,603.00 and approximately $7,949.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.