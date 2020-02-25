Exfo (TSE:EXF) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

TSE:EXF traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 million and a PE ratio of 54.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.38. Exfo has a 52 week low of C$4.30 and a 52 week high of C$6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Exfo will post 0.349999977086745 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

