EXMO Coin (EXM) Price Tops $0.0046

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $3.33 million and $55,042.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMO Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00219655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00133992 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EXMO Coin Token Profile

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,835,940,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,561,655 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1.

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

