EXMR (EXMR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $31,070.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001997 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000588 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 180.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

